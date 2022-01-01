Vladimir Kolokoltsev, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation, informed the members of the meeting of the final Collegium of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs about the progress in the investigation of the criminal case against “Black” realtors.

“7 active members and the leader of an ethnic organized criminal group, who had been repeatedly convicted for similar acts, were detained for real estate fraud against single pensioners”, said the MIA Chief. “Ten episodes are documented. Preliminary damage amounted to seventy-seven million rubles.”

The members of the group were detained by officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation and their colleagues from the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs GA for Moscow in the spring of last year.

It was preliminarily established that the malefactors have used the passport details of single Moscow residents and samples of their signatures. They drew up forged powers of attorney for housing sales transactions and then registered the disposal of the property in favor of a member of the organized group. The latter, in turn, sold the apartment to another member of the criminal scheme, who took on a mortgage loan to buy it. In this way, the final buyer was considered a good faith purchaser and, by not paying interest on the mortgage loan, embezzled the banks' money.

The investigation has evidence of eight episodes of illegal re-registration of apartments. The persons involved were only able to get the mortgage money in two cases. The remaining episodes were not concluded due to the operational work of police officers.

The investigator from the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs GA for Moscow initiated eight criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code, and two criminal cases of loan fraud. The court chose a preventive measure against seven suspects in the form of remand in custody, and a pre-trial cooperation agreement was made with one suspect. She is under non-exit and proper conduct.

During searches, computer equipment, forged notarial powers of attorney, forged agreements on apartment sales, forged seals and stamps of state registration authorities were found and seized from the members of the organized group. In addition, fourteen document seizures were made in the Moscow Office of the Federal Registration Service, handwriting, technical, and commodity forensic examinations were conducted, and seventy-six witnesses were questioned.

The total amount of damage caused by the theft of the apartments was more than sixty million rubles, and the damage caused to the banks was more than fifteen million rubles

The property of the criminally liable persons and their bank accounts, as well as the apartments that were the subject of the criminal offence, were seized as an interim measure to compensate for the material damage caused.

The investigation of the criminal case is planned to be completed in March this year.