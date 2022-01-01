Today at the final meeting of the Collegium of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation, informed on the suppression of a criminal community specialized in narcotic drugs trafficking: “Together with the Federal Security Service (FSB), a channel supplying heroin to the Moscow Region, the Krasnodar Territory, the Saratov and the Chelyabinsk Regions was blocked. Nineteen members of the criminal community, including the organizers, were detained. Fifty criminal cases were initiated.”

An international drug trafficking gang specializing in the supply and subsequent sale of the highly concentrated narcotic drug heroin on an especially large scale from the Central Asia region to the Russian Federation came to the attention of law enforcement by the beginning of 2021. The suppression of its activity was conducted by investigators from the MIA Investigation Department, operatives from the Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, and officers from the “K” Administration of the Economic Security Service of the Russian FSB.

It was established that two drug couriers had travelled from Moscow to a region with a large batch of drugs. The malefactors made a so-called “drug stash” from which the police officers seized more than 3.5 kilograms of heroin and the equipment intended to pack it.

In order to identify all links in the criminal chain, the MIA of the Russian Federation ordered to set up an investigative and operational team including the representatives of units of the central office of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian FSB, and the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service. Later, it was joined by officers from the Krasnodar Territory Drug Control Administration, as well as the regional unit of the Russian FSB, and the territorial Border Guard Department of the FSB of Russia.

By March 2021, six members who functioned as couriers and the drug stashes makers in the Krasnodar Territory had been detained. A channel supplying and selling heroin from the Russian Federation to the Republic of Abkhazia was identified and blocked.

So, at the entrance to the Krasnodar Territory, police officers, in cooperation with officers from the regional Department of the FSB of Russia, stopped a taxi rented by the malefactors and found drugs hidden in its petrol tank. In it, the accomplices were carrying more than 4.3 kilograms of heroin packed in plastic bottles. The drugs had already been packaged and prepared for sale using the stashes. The illicit substances were transported by a courier controlled by one of the community leaders. Both suspects have been detained.

Then, two other alleged leaders of the criminal organization and five members were detained in different residential places in the Krasnodar Territory. Searches were conducted and more than seven kilograms of heroin were seized. Thus, the activity of the Krasnodar “branch” of the criminal community was disrupted.

Meanwhile, in the Moscow region, investigators of the MIA Investigation Department, in cooperation with officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control and officers from the “K” Administration of the Economic Security Service of the Russian FSB, discovered so-called warehouses from which the accomplices were taking drugs for further sale in various regions of Russia. More than ten searches were conducted, including searches at the residence addresses of the detained persons. Two cars with over 12.3 kilograms of heroin packed in similar plastic bottles were found in a car repair shop in the town of Serpukhov. Another leader and two members of the group were detained.

In addition, an old and abandoned car attracted the attention of the operatives near a house on Vertoletchikov Street in the South-Eastern Administrative District of Moscow. Having put it under surveillance, they noticed the suspects opening the car and taking illicit substances from the luggage boot. And it was not easy to do. The drug dealers tried to make their stash as safe as possible. They used wire to open the door, then lifted the bonnet, connected the terminals to the battery, and only then opened the luggage boot. The investigators and operatives found more than 7.2 kilograms of heroin in it.

Thus, as a result of measures conducted, the activity of an inter-ethnic criminal community consisting of four structural units was disrupted. It consisted of citizens from Central Asian states. More than thirty-one kilograms of heroin, or about 75,000 single doses, were seized from illegal trafficking. The value of the seized batch exceeds 185 million rubles.

The investigator of the MIA Investigation Department has now initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 210 of the RF Criminal Code against four leaders and fifteen members of the criminal community. The persons involved are remanded in custody. The group was found to have committed at least forty-nine offenses under Articles 210, 226.1, 228.1, 229.1, and 174.1 of the RF Criminal Code between April 2020 and April 2021. All previously initiated criminal cases have been combined into one proceeding. The preliminary investigation is under way.