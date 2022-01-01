Mr. Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

In the past year, the Ministry’s objectives were carried out in the pandemic and the introduction and lifting of certain restrictions conditions.

Increased risks of plunders of budgetary funds allocated to the fight against coronavirus, supported for medical workers, and small and medium-sized businesses.

Significant forces and assets were deployed to ensure law and order and security during the preparation and conduct of electoral campaigns.

Amid the increase of public activity, the number of uncoordinated actions increased.

The reopening of transport links with foreign countries increased the potential for illegal migration.

Cybercrime remained a global challenge.

Considering the evolving situation, we took measures to increase the effectiveness of our response to contemporary threats.

Together with the legislative authorities and the departments concerned, we improved the normative legal regulation.

The Ministry initiated amendments into key areas of law enforcement.

Due to specific features of the criminal situation and the available human resources, the Police structural establishment continued to be optimized.

The creation and formation of the Division of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for Federal Territory “Sirius” was completed.

The established number of units dealing with IT-related crimes were increased by 70 %.

Despite restrictions imposed on direct contacts with the competent authorities of foreign countries, international police cooperation was steadily strengthened.

A number of agreements were signed with foreign partners. Exchange of operatively significant information via Interpol channels was ensured.

We participated in sustaining international security in peacekeeping missions.

The institutional segment of the public service delivery system was further developed within the framework of core functions and competencies.

The Police continued to be in the leading positions in terms of numbers and types.

Last year, we examined about 100 million applications.

In addition, the Ministry did process two billion requests for rendering services for other institutions.

Activities to make our facilities accessible were continued. Administrative procedures were optimized and reduced. Field staff is specifically instructed to improve quality and minimize waiting times.

I consider any justification for these shortcomings on the part of responsible officials as being manifestly ill-founded. Unless it’s a mechanical malfunction.

To date, it is possible to entirely obtain certain public services remotely. And, as we see, this format is in high demand.

We’re working on new tasks.

These include an increase of up to 95 % in the proportion of public services in electronic form, of which 18 are under the Police responsibility.

In this context, I would like to say a few words about the need to modernize the institutional infrastructure.

This shall guarantee the uninterrupted functioning of systems, the protection of information, including secure remote access to databases.

Required here is the support of the related institutions in the development and acquisition of equipment for both the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Digitalization, Communications and Mass Media.

Our Ministry proposes the following: we shall abandon the budget utilization in this matter, and acquire equipment and software on a turn-key basis.

The initiative was discussed at the interdepartmental level. We held several meetings, including the Security Council site.

There is a mutual understanding and vision for common conceptual approaches.

Appropriate proposals have already been submitted to the Government.

There were taken measures to ensure security in the area of migration. The subject is up-to-date and is very sensitive.

Sixteen ministries and departments are closed to this issue. The options offered, ranging from unlimited importation of foreigners to complete abandonment of migrant labor, are sometimes contradictory and sometimes, let us speak frankly, simply impractical.

I wish to recall that a visa-free regime has been established between the countries of the Commonwealth of the Independent States, which, of course, must be taken into account.

The Security Council’s inter-ministerial commission on migration, established last week, is expected to contribute to a consolidated position.

Now, about the current situation.

The resumption of the air travel and the partial lifting of bans on entry into the Russian Federation have increased the influx of foreign labor. The number of granted patents exceeded the level of that during the pre-Covid 2019.

In connection with the extension of temporary measures, the expulsion penalty had been dropped for a year and a half.

In total, about one million people took advantage of the opportunity “to come out of the shadows” and got the right for a legal stay in Russia.

At the same time, the Ministry did strengthen its monitoring of compliance with the existing legislation.

While the total number of inspections at construction sites, trade facilities, and in places with a higher concentration of migrants has been maintained, more persons have been identified as having committed various offenses.

In order to avoid conflicts on ethnic grounds, we are developing a dialogue with diasporas, religious associations, and the clergy, as well as with business entities that attract foreigners to work.

Illegal migration channels were identified and shut down in cooperation with colleagues from the Federal Security Service.

On a permanent basis, we work together to prohibit the entry of persons who pose a threat to public order.

Some 180,000 relevant materials have been sent to FSB bodies.

The number of registered crimes in the area of migration decreased during the reporting period.

However, criminal offenses committed by foreign citizens increased by almost 6 %. There have been reports of group disturbances. Those involved have been prosecuted, with the measures of expulsion and deportation taken.

The 274th Federal Law, which expands the list of foreigners subject to fingerprint registration and photographing, will help to increase overall control.

It will make it possible to identify persons who have changed their identity in the countries of origin. This is a custom we regularly encounter.

Much work has been done to simplify the procedures for the acquisition of citizenship by our compatriots.

As a result, 730,000 people received Russian passports.

In the past year, security was ensured during large-scale socio-political and other mass events.

The situation was complicated by a significant increase in the number of participants.

There were 200,000 Police officers and 50,000 Rosgvardia personnel employed for the maintenance of public order.

No major incidents ever occurred during public events. There were identified 22,000 administrative violations.

Preventive work was developed in close contact with all stakeholders.

To a certain extent, preventive measures have led to a reduction in the number of recorded criminal acts, including serious and especially serious offenses.

At the same time, I wish to emphasize that the decline in the most dangerous types of attacks on individuals and property has been recorded for a long time.

Over the past 10 years, the number of homicides and attempted homicides, the intentionally inflicting voluntary severe bodily harm causing has fallen by half, robbery – by 76 %, plunder – by 71 %, burglary – by 69 % and theft of motor vehicles – by 79 %.

These figures are only partly the result of the law enforcement efforts.

To a greater extent, they objectively confirm the stability of the development of our society and our State.

Security on the streets and other public places has improved noticeably.

A systematic and targeted approach helped to improve the situation in the housing sector.

There was a lesser record of criminal incidents in the domestic sphere. Over the past 10 years, their number has been reduced by more than one and a half times.

We record a further decline in alcohol and drug-related crimes.

District commissioners actively used the possibilities of the institute of administrative supervision. Last year, it encompassed 118,000 people. More than 300,000 violations of the established restrictions were identified as a result of tightened control over such a population.

Nearly 35,000 applications for additional injunctions were submitted to the courts. The increase is almost a quarter in a year.

On our initiative, the crime prevention programs in many regions include measures for the social rehabilitation of persons who have served sentences of deprivation of liberty.

These include assistance in registering at the former places of residence and in employment.

It is not possible for one district policeman to do so without cooperation from the local authorities.

We support the establishment of probation service in the penal system. We are interested in its early establishment and are ready to cooperate.

The constant focus of attention was the prevention of adolescent criminalization.

Police officers conducted awareness-raising activities with children and parents. Contacts have been established with the educational institutions’ administrations in order to timely respond to the deviant behavior of schoolers and students.

Leisure and employment assistance was provided to children.

Our personnel are directed towards suppressing the activities of persons, who have a negative influence on minors, including that through the Internet. A total of 1500 cases of their involvement in crime and anti-social activities were identified.

The measures coordinated in this area have resulted in a 15 % reduction in the number of adolescents involved in a conflict with the law, including the recurrence of unlawful acts.

Overall, the number of criminal encroachments committed by minors has halved over the last 10 years.

However, aggression among students is a matter of serious concern. I am referring to the high-profile attacks on educational institutions. Given today’s realities, the exchange of information between the bodies concerned is of the utmost importance.

Thus, a constructive dialogue with a teaching staff has made it possible to prevent tragic events in a number of regions.

Ensured was an integrated approach to improving road safety.

The regulatory framework was improved. The innovations adopted are aimed at improving the medical conditions, the responsibilities of drivers, and the requirements for their training.

Once the Road Police has been vested with the relevant powers, there was organized the supervision of compliance with the rules for technical inspection of vehicles, and also the regulation of the participation in the condition monitoring for buses.

In the course of the performance of their duties, 40,000 violations were found to have been committed by officials and legal entities in the construction, repair, and maintenance of roads.

In order to eliminate these violations, there were issued more than 300,000 regulations.

10,000 materials were sent to the court for failure to perform the obligations imposed.

The system of automatic recording of violations of the traffic regulations was further developed.

The number of both the stationary and mobile units has increased by 8 % over the past year.

Efforts are being made with the executive authorities to place cameras in places, where there is a truly need to reduce accidents.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs takes a principled position that the means of photo-video recording shall contribute to the enhancement of road safety and not be a mean of making money.

There is now feedback from citizens. According to their information, more than 600,000 offenses were suppressed and some 40,000 drunk drivers detained.

The equipment of the traffic patrol service was improved. Within the framework of the federal project “Road Safety”, there were 4000 patrol cars delivered to the regions.

The measures taken have succeeded in consolidating the downward trend in the number of traffic accidents and the number of deaths and injuries.

The number of drunk-traffic accidents has fallen by 15 %.

If you look at the past 10-year period, the total number of accidents in the country has decreased by one-third.

Of course, these are only cold statistics. Even a single death on the road is a tragedy for a particular family and society as a whole.

The Ministry will continue to step up its road safety efforts, including the increase of penalties for gross violations.

Priority was given to the enhancement of the transport infrastructure security against unauthorized interference.

Almost two and a half thousand air passengers were not allowed onboard. Some 1800 persons were removed from the passenger plains.

There was an increase in the number of long-distance and suburban trains accompanied by police squads. Against this background, the crime rate dropped by a quarter.

Almost all services and units were involved to one extent or another in solving one of the main tasks - detecting and solving crimes.

We have identified 765,000 perpetrators. Criminal cases on 830,000 criminal encroachments were investigated.

The overall effectiveness of crime detection, including serious and especially serious crimes, has increased.

Such dynamics persisted for intentional infliction of voluntary severe bodily harm causing, robbery, burglary, and theft, including from apartments.

I would like to note a significant - threefold - increase in the percentage of compensated damages.

The persons involved in the unlawful acts, which received a great public resonance, have been identified.

These include murders of minors uncovered jointly with the Investigative Committee in the Nizhny Novgorod, Orel, Tyumen, and other regions.

At the same time, we continue to work systematically on past crimes.

I always demand from the chief of territorial bodies to maintain contact with the victims, clarify new circumstances, and make adjustments to the plans of operational and investigative activities.

This approach provides a positive trend here.

A comprehensive response to crimes committed through the use of information technology was carried out.

Decisions made at various venues helped strengthen cooperation among interested agencies, the business community, and the public.

As a result, we note a slowdown in the growth rate of cybercrime.

The measures we proposed to prevent the most common IT crimes - property crimes - had a certain effect.

There were 8 % fewer thefts from bank accounts and 60 % fewer cases of fraud involving electronic payments.

We are building up the department's internal resources. We are introducing new methods and means of documenting criminal schemes.

Currently, we are working out solutions to create a head unit within the Ministry, which will coordinate the fight against IT crime.

Along with an increase in the number of specialized services, their technical support has improved.

As a result, almost a third more persons involved in committing such acts have been identified.

We are extremely interested in creating a "single window" for prompt interaction between the Ministry and organizations of the credit and financial sector based on the Bank of Russia.

In addition, the development of additional regulatory and organizational measures to protect the rights of consumers when shopping online and receiving services remotely is required.

In general, the successful fight against IT crime is only possible with the consolidation of efforts of law enforcement agencies, relevant regulators, and with the participation of telecom operators and Internet service providers.

The issues of combating illicit arms trafficking, including through the use of the Global Network, are being monitored.

We carry out corresponding activities and special operations on an ongoing basis together with the Federal Security Service and the Rosgvardia.

Police officers documented almost 22,000 crimes of this category. This is 90 % of those detected by all law enforcement agencies.

Twelve thousand weapons, about two tons of explosives, and over two thousand explosive devices were seized in criminal cases.

As a consequence, we record a decrease in the number of criminal acts involving weapons by 11 %, and over the past 10 years by almost a quarter.

The work to dismantle organized groups and criminal communities, including those with international and interregional ties, has been intensified.

Their involvement in more than 20,000 criminal encroachments has been proven.

Thirty-five persons occupying the highest position in the criminal hierarchy were prosecuted.

The activities of almost 250 organized criminal groups based on ethnicity were suppressed in cooperation with the Federal Security Service and the Investigative Committee.

Thus, 7 active participants and the leader of an ethnic organized criminal group, who had been repeatedly convicted for similar acts, were detained for real estate fraud against single pensioners.

Ten episodes are documented. Preliminary damage amounted to 77 million rubles.

The search operation effectiveness was increased. Last year, 51,000 citizens were located.

More than 2000 unidentified corpses have been identified.

A comparison of the results of this activity with the last decade’s results is revealing. The balance of unclaimed defendants and missing persons decreased one and a half times, and unidentified corpses decreased five times.

Since last July, the legislation expanded the range of persons, in case of missing persons, who can receive information about connections of subscriber devices and their location without a court decision.

If previously the mechanism was used only for minors, now it is used for all categories of missing persons.

Pilot operation of the federal level departmental data bank "Accident Registration Bureau" was conducted.

The resource brings together information about unidentified corpses and individuals unable to provide information about themselves.

One of the most important areas was combating drug-related crime.

Twenty-three tons of banned and controlled substances were seized, one-third more than in the previous year.

A significant step was the adjustment of the legal norms defining the specifics of the initiation of criminal cases on sale.

Now the obligation to make such a decision only based on a person being under the influence of drugs is excluded. The MIA has been pushing for this for a decade.

In practical terms, we have an opportunity to better allocate available resources to combat the drug threat.

Already we see positive results. Against the background of a decrease in the number of registered cases of drug sales, the number of persons prosecuted increased markedly by almost 10 %.

Increased attention has been paid to identifying drug crimes committed in group and organized forms.

More than 19,000 of them, or one in five investigated in the area of illicit drug trafficking, have been uncovered.

More than 100 acts related to the creation of the criminal drug community were established.

Together with the Federal Security Service, a channel for supplying heroin to the Moscow region, the Krasnodar Territory, the Saratov and Chelyabinsk regions was blocked.

Nineteen members of the criminal community, including the organizers, were detained.

Fifty criminal cases were initiated.

Last year, 215 clandestine laboratories were also dismantled.

On the initiative of the Ministry, Federal Service for Supervision in the sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communications added about 70,000 websites and web pages containing information about the distribution of drugs to the Unified Register of Prohibited Information.

Measures to neutralize threats to economic security were taken in cooperation with interested law enforcement and supervisory agencies.

The total number of crimes detected and documented in this area, including grave and especially grave crimes, has increased. At the same time, 80 % of all detected crimes were committed by police officers.

The amount of material damage exceeded 560 billion rubles.

Measures have been taken to reimburse it to the amount of 430 billion rubles.

Much has been done to improve the credit and financial system.

More than 30,000 crimes have been recorded by internal affairs agencies in this area.

Measures to suppress theft and misuse of budgetary funds were carried out on an ongoing basis.

The number of detected acts increased by almost one and a half times.

For example, in Krasnodar Territory criminal cases were initiated against officials of the regional Ministry of Education and heads of commercial organizations. The defendants stole about 300 million rubles, allocated for the delivery of interactive equipment to educational institutions as part of the "Education" national project.

Last year a number of facts of overpriced purchasing of medical goods and equipment, and trafficking of unregistered drugs and counterfeit products were revealed.

Nine hundred criminal cases were initiated related to the illegal sale and use of vaccination or PCR-testing documents. Two and a half thousand sites where fictitious certificates and references were sold were blocked.

As for the decriminalization of the timber industry.

The number of acts we identified and documented increased by almost a quarter.

A considerable amount of work was carried out in the fight against corruption.

The number of reported crimes, including bribery, increased by 10 %. High-ranking officials at the federal and regional levels have been held criminally responsible.

Countering extremism remains a priority.

Measures were taken to suppress the spread of radical ideology in close contact with colleagues from the agencies concerned.

According to the materials of the Ministry, 7 structures were recognized as extremist and one as a terrorist.

The number of criminal cases brought against persons who publicly called for extremist actions increased. The number of detected crimes related to the creation of an extremist organization increased by 27 % and the number of crimes related to the financing of such illegal activities increased by 9 %.

In cooperation with Roskomnadzor and the Prosecutor General's Office, access to more than 37,000 resources containing banned content was restricted.

We systematically improve the quality of the preliminary investigation and strengthen legality in pre-trial proceedings.

Last year, the number of cancelled resolutions to initiate criminal proceedings decreased.

Investigators and interrogators have completed fewer cases in violation of deadlines.

With the participation of the Ministry amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure were prepared to allow the use of video-conferencing as part of investigative actions.

Such a mechanism would simplify and accelerate the proceedings in criminal cases. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has repeatedly emphasized its position on the need to simplify the current criminal procedural legislation, many of the norms of which have changed little since the 1960s.

I would like to focus separately on staffing issues.

Retention of personnel, improvement of professional training, and observance of service discipline were a priority.

The provision of social guarantees to employees and pensioners remains among the main areas of focus.

Compared with 2020, the number of families who received a one-time social payment for the purchase or construction of housing increased by 15 %.

The procedure for housing has been improved. Now those dismissed from service for health reasons or due to organizational changes retain the right to this payment.

In addition, our colleagues who have worked for at least 25 years now have the opportunity to stay in the service apartment while waiting for their own.

Otherwise, it was very unfair when a man who gave his whole life and health to ensure the safety of citizens, was evicted with his family practically on the street.

Nevertheless, the situation in the field of staffing remains quite tense.

The most serious problem is significant incompleteness.

Thus, in 2021 the number of investigators who resigned from the internal affairs bodies increased by 34 % compared to 2020. And people's lives actually depend on their legal qualifications and experience.

The incomplete personnel issue is also relevant for the patrol and checkpoint service, criminal investigation, drug trafficking control, and economic security departments. That is, in almost all key areas.

This negative trend intensifies further staff attrition, as under the conditions of incomplete staffing the remaining employees are forced to work with an additional workload.

We believe that your decision, Vladimir Vladimirovich, to increase salaries will help reduce the acuteness of the situation.

In conclusion, I want to thank the personnel for their responsible attitude, dedication, and professionalism.

For their valor in the maintenance of public order and exemplary performance of official duties last year, 508 employees received state awards.

Over 18,000 received departmental medals and insignia.

Speaking of the courage of my colleagues, I must note - these are not just words.

Events in Perm, Voronezh, Moscow, and a number of other cities clearly demonstrated the willingness of police officers to come to their aid, despite the direct threat to their own lives.

Such examples determine the level of trust in the police and increase the confidence of citizens in their protection.

I would like to express my gratitude to the heads of the highest legislative, executive and judicial authorities for their constructive and fruitful cooperation.

Mr. Supreme Commander-in-Chief!

The capacity of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation allows them to perform their duties in full and maintain control over the operational situation.

The report is over.