The officers of the Migration Division of the Department of Russian MIA for Mozdoksky district gave the long-awaited document - passport of the citizen of the Russian Federation - to the 56-year-old resident of the “Charity House” Anatoly Petrovich Enin. The man is unable to move because of his health, therefore he did not apply for issue of a new document to replace the lost one for a while.

The officers of Migration Division responded fast – they conducted all the necessary administrative procedures within the shortest time possible to collect documents, certificates in order to provide the state service for lost passport replacement. The head of the Migration Division of the Department of Russian MIA for Mozdoksky district the Police Major Sergey Mozloev and his colleagues came to Anatoly Petrovich and handed over the passport to him personally.

Sergey Mozloev noted how important it was to provide well-timed assistance to those citizens who were unable to issue the main document independently because of their age or health condition. The police always support such people, and whenever necessary, brings the finished passport to their homes. It defines, first of all, how timely the people will be able to get care, pension and other social benefits critical for their life.

The police wished strong health, wealth and many years of life to the man, and the residents of the “Charity House” thanked the law enforcement officers for timeliness and attention to the citizens’ problems.