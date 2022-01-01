The investigator of the Main Department of the Russian MIA for Novokuznetsk completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against three residents of Prokopievsk. Depending on the role of each, they were charged with committing 16 crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud”.

In April 2021 the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Russian MIA for the Kemerovo Region detained a group of suspects in series of frauds conducted under “your relative is in trouble” scheme.

The investigation found that a 24-year-old resident of Prokopievsk saw an ad on illegal “earnings” in one of the messengers. Having talked to the source of that information, the man agreed to participate in a criminal scheme that consisted in deception of the victims and stealing of funds from them. He also found two accomplices that acted as couriers with him.

According to the investigation, the members of the organized group called residents of different Kuzbass cities and were searching for elderly citizens. One of the scheme members introduced himself as their son or grandson and told them he got in a traffic accident. Then a pseudo-employee of the law enforcement authorities talked to the victims and convinced the pensioners to give money, allegedly for releasing their relative from the liability. Later the victims gave cash to the couriers that came to them. Their functions were performed by three residents of Prokopievsk. They received some stolen cash for their participation in the illegal scheme.

The investigation proved affiliation of the organized group members to sixteen crimes. Their victims were residents of Novokuznetsk, Prokopievsk, Kiselevsk and Mezhdurechensk of the Kemerovo Region. The inflicted damage totaled in more than 5 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case was sent to court. The suspects’ property was arrested.

The police continue operational and investigative activity to identify the organizers of such crimes.