As a result of a complex of operational and investigative activities the officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Russian MIA Administration for Volzhsky stopped illegal trade of counterfeit goods.

It was found that a 52-year-old man was involved in activity related to purchase, transportation and storage for further sale of clothes, shoes and other leather haberdashery.

For this purpose, he asked his friend, a sole proprietor, to rent a room in a shopping mall in Volzhsky. Later the suspect sold goods there without any labels provided for by the current legislation of the Russian Federation, and goods with logos of famous world brands.

The police seized more than 28 thousand items of clothes, shoes and accessories without labels and with fake logos from the shop floor and the warehouse for the total amount of more than 15 million rubles.

The investigator of the Main Department of the Russian MIA for Volzhsky initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of the offenses under part 1 of Article 180 and part 2 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court chose a preventive measure for the person involved in the form of non-exit and proper conduct.

Damage caused to trade mark owners is being identified.