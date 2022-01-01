Officers of the Investigative Unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA for the Republic of North Ossetia–Alania completed the investigation of the multi-episode criminal case under grounds of fraud in car sharing conducted by the organized group.

The investigation found that two previously convicted local residents, born in 1980 and 1983, had been renting vehicles from the republican citizens allegedly to work in a taxi, and then selling those at low prices through online resources. Therefore, they managed to deceive more than 20 people and sell 32 vehicles owned by other people, which included both domestic and foreign vehicles. The amount of damage was about 7 million rubles.

Officers of the criminal investigation department of the police division No. 3 of the Russian MIA Department in Vladikavkaz detained the group members in an attempt to sell another vehicle.

The investigators conducted a considerable scope of investigative and procedural activities, collected exhaustive evidence to fully expose the guilt of the persons involved. Currently, the criminal case was sent to court.