The operational and investigative activities of the officers from the Drug Control Division of the MIA of Russia Division in Kopeysk helped to detain a resident of near abroad country, who was born in 1992, whose personal search led to seizing around 60 grams of heroin.

It was found that the malefactor sold drugs in the territory of the Chelyabinsk Region through stashes. In process of further work, more than 20 grams of heroin were seized from 12 stashes as a result of area search. Besides, in process of the search in the apartment rented by the detained, the operatives seized another 500 grams of the drug, as well as a scale and packaging material he used for packing.

A criminal case on the grounds of offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation has been launched on the matter. The sanction of this part of the Article provides for a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to 20 years.

The suspect was remanded in custody.