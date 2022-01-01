The Kalyazinsky police division of the Intermunicipal Division of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “Kashinsky” received a report from the head of the Kalyazinsky district forestry that a stranger illegally felled trees of various species near the Zhukovka village of the Kalyazinsky district. Illegal actions lead to harvesting at least 20 trees of spruce-fir and pine species. The damage caused to the forest fund was more than 1,490,000 rubles.

As a result of operational and investigative activities, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the “Kashinsky” Intermunicipal Division of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs jointly with the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department found that the crime was committed by a 47-year-old resident of the Kalyazinsky district.

The operatives found that the malefactor had rented a vehicle to transport trees to his land plot and planned to make firewood for his personal use from illegally cut wood.

Tree trunks, reference log saw cuts, two vehicles with trailers were seized as physical evidence.

A criminal case against the suspect was initiated on grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, “Illegal felling of forest vegetation”. The sanction of this article provides for a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to 7 years.

Currently, for the defendant, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of non-exit.