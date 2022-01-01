The suspects, a woman and a man, who reside in Cherkessk, were detained in the republican center by the officers of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA for Karachay-Cherkessia. During the personal search of the woman, 40 packages with the substance were seized, which, according to the Expert and Forensic Center of the MIA for Karachay-Cherkessia, is a synthetic drug, mephedrone, with a total weight of 42.93 grams. The drug was intended for sale in the territory of Karachay-Cherkessia by a contactless method. The operatives found that the detainees had managed to prepare stashes in Cherkessk, where another 14 packages were found and seized.

As a result of searches in suspects’ places of residence, the operatives of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA for Karachay-Cherkessia found and seized 224.13 grams of mephedrone drug, packaging materials, electronic scale, bank cards, telephone, and notebooks with records.

According to the materials collected by the officers of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA for Karachay-Cherkessia, the investigator of the Russian MIA Department in Cherkessk initiated a criminal case against the suspects on the grounds of offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. The detainees were detained under Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of RF.

The criminal case investigation is still under way.