The Investigator of the investigative unit of the Main Department of the MIA of Russia for the Omsk Region initiated 10 criminal cases of tax fraud based on materials from officers of the Russian FSB Department for the Omsk Region and the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia for the Omsk Region.

According to preliminary information, the limited liability company leased vehicles for passenger transport in Omsk and subleased them to other entrepreneurs. At the same time, the monthly rent for the use of each car was the same as the monthly lease payment.

According to the investigation, the actual recipients of the vans were merchants who were not entitled to VAT refunds. In turn, the limited liability company, which is under the general taxation system, was included in the vehicles acquiring scheme in order to illegally obtain public funds.

Between 2016 and 2020, the company's director and other involved persons unjustifiably received over 5.5 million rubles as VAT refunds on the basis of fictitious documents submitted to the tax office.

The investigation has evidence that the heads of several limited liability companies, as well as an individual entrepreneur, directly related to the Omsk Transport Union, are involved in the commission of the crime.

The involved persons' residences were searched, documentation and other physical evidence relevant to the investigation were seized.