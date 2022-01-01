As a result of operational and investigative activity, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Department of the MIA of Russia for the Moscow Region, in cooperation with colleagues from the Main Department of the MIA of Russia for the Urban District of Podolsk, detained three men aged 42 to 50, two of whom had been already convicted, suspected of assault related to robbery.

It was established that two malefactors entered the premises of a dental clinic on Mashtakov Street and, threatening the clinic employees with pistols, stole a safe and a cash register with cash. At the time of the unlawful act, a third accomplice was outside and was watching his surroundings to signal danger if necessary. The total amount of damage was about 2.5 million rubles.

The investigator from the Investigative Directorate of the MIA Administration initiated a criminal case under Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

After examining CCTV records, police officers identified and, with the power support of Rosgvardia officers, detained one of the suspects at his place of residence in Moscow. Two other participants in the crime were detained by operatives in a car in the car park of a shopping center located on Dmitry Donskoy Boulevard.

According to preliminary information, after committing an assault related to robbery, the offenders went to a garage cooperative located on Parkovy proezd Street. There, they opened the stolen safe and cash box and divided the money among themselves. One of the items which looked like a pistol and a magazine with three rounds of ammunition were seized by police officers near the crime scene, and a second weapon was seized during a search of one of the detained. The items seized were sent for examination. Some of the stolen money was also found.

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.