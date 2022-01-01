During the patrolling of the administrative precinct in the Makarenko Microdistrict of Sochi, police officers stopped several citizens to check their documents. It turned out that the non-residents had the same registration address, on checking which the police found that there were 115 foreign citizens registered in the same house, but were not living there.

According to materials of a pre-investigation check, the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Internal Affairs Administration of Sochi initiated a criminal case against a 45-year-old previously convicted owner of a house, who had fictitiously registered non-residents in his home, on the grounds of an offense under Article 322.3 “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at their place of residence in the Russian Federation” of the RF Criminal Code. A maximum penalty under this Article is imprisonment for a term of up to three years. For the time of performance of inquiry, the court chose a preventive measure against the man in the form of non-exit and proper conduct.