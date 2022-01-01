The Investigative police division of the Primorsky District of the Main Department of the MIA for the city of Novorossiysk has completed the investigation of the criminal case initiated against a 34-year-old local resident on the grounds of offenses under part 3 of Article 158 “Theft” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.
According to investigators’ information, the suspect, by opening by pressure metal-plastic windows on the ground floors, broke into the homes of the victims in the Natukhayevskaya Stanitsa and stole valuable property.
The person involved in the criminal case has been implicated in nine cases of illegal activity. The suspect sold the stolen jewelry and used the proceeds at his sole discretion. The total amount of damage to the victims was about 2.5 million rubles.
For the duration of the pre-trial investigation, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody against the man.
To date, the criminal case file with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The penalty under the part of the Article charged provides for the maximum imprisonment for the period of up to six years.
