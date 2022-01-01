During the operational and investigative activity, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the regional MIA Administration, in cooperation with operatives of the Zavolzhsky police division, detained suspects of complicity in remote fraud. According to the operatives’ information, the suspects were involved in at least four episodes of illegal actions.

So, an 84-year-old woman in Tver received a landline call from an unknown woman who introduced herself as her granddaughter. The unknown woman reported that she had allegedly got into a traffic accident and that a large sum of money was needed to compensate the victims. Wanting to help her relative, the pensioner handed over 200,000 rubles to a local taxi driver in the yard of her house, only to find out some time later that her granddaughter was all right.

According to the operatives’ information, the taxi driver who acted as a courier handed over the victim’s money to the persons involved, who later transferred the amount to the accounts of their distant accomplices for a fee.

At the scene, the investigative and operational team drew up an all-points bulletin with the alleged malefactor's prominent physical characteristics on it. Forensic experts collected traces and evidence. Patrol cars and field service teams are on the lookout for the malefactors, and an amber alert has been introduced.

During the duty day, police officers detained a car driven by the taxi courier as well as two residents of the Kalininsky District aged 24 and 26, who confessed to repeatedly “earning” money by transferring the victims' money to accounts specified by their employers. During a search of the malefactors, operatives found and seized five different bank cards, two mobile phones, and four SIM cards.

Criminal cases were instituted under Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code, “Fraud”. The investigation is under way. The police officers are currently carrying out the activity to identify the other participants in the criminal scheme.