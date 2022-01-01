During the operational and investigative activity carried out by officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the “Spassky” Intermunicipal Division of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the illegal activity of a 46-year-old local resident who was storing unmarked goods for the purpose of selling them was stopped in the Spassky District of the Primorsky Territory.

As a result of the special operation, police officers found 150 canisters of alcohol in a truck belonging to the resident, with a total volume of 1,500 liters worth over a million rubles.

The Investigative Unit of the “Spassky” Intermunicipal Division of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under p. “b” of part 6 of Article 171.1 of the RF Criminal Code. A maximum penalty under the Article is imprisonment for a term of up to six years.

For the person involved, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of non-exit and proper conduct.