“In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, police officers of the Department of Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Closed Administrative Territorial Unit, the village of Solnechny, solved the theft of jewelry from a shop within 24 hours.

The police duty-unit received a report that an unknown person had broken a window in a jewelry shop in the village of Solnechny, entered the premises, and stolen jewelry. According to preliminary estimates, the amount of damage caused was about 2.9 million rubles.

An investigative and operational team went to the specified address. During an inspection of the scene, police officers found a shoe print and fingerprints of the alleged malefactor. Dactyloscopic registration enabled them to identify him quickly.

As a result of the activity, the suspect was detained. He turned out to be a 28-year-old man previously convicted of property crimes. The stolen goods have been seized.

The investigator of the Department of Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Closed Administrative Territorial Unit, the village of Solnechny, initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen for the detained”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.