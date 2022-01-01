At the beginning of February in the territory of Izhevsk six cases of stealing money were registered from elderly people, under the guise of releasing their relatives from the criminal liability.

Malefactors called fixed phone numbers, introduced themselves as law enforcement officers to the elderly people and told them that their close relatives were involved in a traffic accident. To release them from criminal liability, they convinced the pensioners to transfer a large amount of money to a person who would come to their house. Misguided pensioners gave their savings in the amount from RUB 100,000 to 500,000 to a stranger. Further it was found that their relatives had no traffic accidents. The total of almost RUB 1.5 million were stolen from the victims. Criminal cases were initiated on the grounds of parts 2 and 3 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud causing considerable damage on a large scale”.

Officers of the specialized unit of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Udmurtia found that the same man is involved in committing such crimes. In the process of the operational and investigative activity the suspect was identified, it was a 26-year-old previously convicted resident of the Republic of Tatarstan. The operatives detained the suspect in Kazan and delivered him to Udmurtia for investigative actions.

The detained explained that he had got addresses of citizens from strangers through the Internet messenger, where he had to collect the funds. The malefactor came to Izhevsk by taxi, collected the money and then transferred it to the specified accounts, and he left 20% of the amount to himself for his “work”.

Currently the police identify other persons involved in commitment of these crimes.