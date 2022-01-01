The Investigative Unit of the Department of Russian MIA for the Gribanovsky District completed preliminary investigation and sent a criminal case to court to convict two local residents of illegal tree felling on an especially large scale by prior conspiracy.

In the process of the preliminary investigation, it was found that in January 2021 a 64-year-old local resident who was previously a forester arrived to the territory of the Novohoperskoe forest service of the Gribanovsky District together with his 34-year-old friend. Being well aware of the territory and the working hours of the forest service employees, they were able to cut 5 English oaks and 4 ash trees without being noticed. Then they loaded cut trees into a trailer and transported them on a tractor to a saw mill for further processing and sale.

They had no permit documents for forest harvesting operations. The size of the damage caused to the forestry fund exceeded RUB 5 million 200 thousand.

Soon the area of illegal tree felling was found by the foresters who submitted an application to the police. The investigative and operational team was sent to the scene. The police recorded the saw cuts of oaks and ash trees during the scene inspection and traces of the tractor tire treads.

In the process of the operational and investigative activity the police identified and detained the defendants.

Currently the criminal case convicting two local residents of a crime under part 3 of Article 260 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal felling of trees or shrubs” was sent to the Gribanovsky District court for consideration on the merits. The legislation provides a punishment for such unlawful act in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years.