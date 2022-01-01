“On February 12 around 4.40 am next to the house No. 1 on Vitebsky avenue the police paid attention to a Mazda vehicle whose driver was breaking traffic regulations while they were monitoring drivers under the “Drunk Driver” initiative. He did not react to the request to stop and tried to flee.

The Road Police officers organized chasing the foreign-made car. The information about the incident was reported to other crews.

In the crossroad of Frunze and Varshavskaya streets the offender collided with a patrol vehicle with the Chief Inspector of the Road Patrol Service of the Russian MIA Administration Road Patrol Service for the Moskovsky district of St. Petersburg Police Senior Lieutenant Sergey Storozhev and his colleague Police Senior Lieutenant Mikhail Chernyshenko. After the collision, Mazda stopped, and the driver was detained by the police.

As a result of the traffic accident, the Police Senior Lieutenant Mikhail Chernyshenko who was in the passenger seat of the patrol vehicle was injured and hospitalized. Currently, he is on an outpatient treatment.

The offender was also injured in the accident. He turned out to be a 30-year-old native of the Komi Republic who was under an alcoholic intoxication and was earlier evoked a driving license. After administering medical aid, he was delivered to the territorial police division, and 6 administrative reports were made in his respect.

It was found that the man was held administratively liable 17 times for the last year because of traffic regulations violation, and once he was held criminally liable under Article 264.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

The criminal case was instituted against the person involved on the grounds of offenses stipulated by part 1 of Article 264.1 of the RF Criminal Code. He was detained under Article 91 of the of the Criminal Procedure RF Code”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.