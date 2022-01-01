“Investigators and officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Kabardino-Balkaria Republic identified a criminal community specialized in embezzlement under guise of investment activity.

According to the investigation, the financial pyramid was founded by malefactors in 2020. Accomplices posted ads about investments into profitable business projects online. Besides, potential investors were promised income in the amount of almost one hundred percent of the deposit amount. In fact, the payments were first made by funds paid by new customers and then were stopped. Therefore, non-cash money was involved from almost three thousand citizens for the total amount of more than 915 million rubles.

Illegal activity was stopped by the operatives of the republican Ministry of Internal Affairs. 18 people were detained, another two are currently on the wanted list. The detained included five suggested organizers of the criminal scheme.

The criminal cases were initiated on the grounds of the offenses stipulated by the first and second parts of Article 210, the fourth part of Article 159, and Article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were combined into one proceeding. Eighteen persons involved were charged with incriminated deeds, and the court chose a preventive measure as remand in custody, house arrest, and restraining order.

It was found that two convicts using embezzled funds purchased a heavy-duty truck of foreign manufacture with a cost of more than nine million rubles. According to the legal procedure, such property was arrested to satisfy the stated claims of the victims under the criminal case.

As a result of further operational and investigative activity and investigative actions, the police and the investigators found that one of the detainees, in order to legalize funds acquired by criminal methods, in November 2020 purchased a land plot and a house for 33 million rubles from a resident of the Moscow Region. However, in several months the land and real estate were resold to a third party for 38.5 million rubles. Besides, 7.5 million rubles were paid to the malefactor that he allegedly spent for improvements, reconstruction, repair, and landscaping. These funds were also arrested.

23 forensic examinations were conducted: 11 computers, 6 merchandising, 2 handwriting, 2 portrait, phonoscopic, and psychological and linguistic examinations. The financial and analytical and forensic and accounting examinations were scheduled.

Besides, to recover the damage caused, 21 million rubles and 20 thousand dollars, as well as 17 vehicles with a total cost of 32 million rubles, 139 jewelry pieces with a total cost of 9.7 million rubles were seized. The preliminary investigation is under way,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.