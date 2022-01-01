“Operatives of the Main Department on Transport of the MIA of Russia jointly with colleagues from Line Department suppressed two channels supplying narcotic substances from the Moscow Region to the territory of the North-West and Volga federal districts.

As a result of operational and investigative activity, the officers of the transport police identified two members of the organized group. According to the investigation, they transported mephedrone, methylephedrone, and hashish to the territory of the Yaroslavl and Arkhangelsk Regions. Couriers who made stashes transported criminal goods by railway transport.

Two suspects were detained red-handed with a large batch of methylephedrone next to one of the stations of the Large Ring of the Moscow Rail Road. The search of their vehicle identified 10 packages with a synthetic drug of 1-kilogram total weight that were prepared to be transferred to accomplices with the help of stashes.

The police also detained another defendant in the territory of the Yaroslavl main sort facility of the Federal Postal Directorate of the Yaroslavl Region. About two kilograms of mephedrone and hashish were seized from him.

Investigators of the Investigative Units of the Ruzaevsky Line Department and the Northern Line directorate of the MIA of Russian Administration on Transport initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses provided by Articles 30 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In respect to the detainees a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen. The investigation is still under way”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.