In Yekaterinburg the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Russian MIA in Yekaterinburg together with the colleagues from the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the Sverdlovsk Region identified and detained a citizen suspected of fraud in respect to the elderly female resident of the city.

Previously the unknown called the retired woman born in 1934. The caller introduced himself as a law enforcement officer and reported that her son-in-law and grandson got into a traffic accident, where a person was hurt. To prevent prosecution of her relatives, she had to pay a certain amount of money. After a while, an unknown man came to the pensioner's house, and she gave him 600 thousand rubles. After the courier left, the elderly woman called her daughter and found that there had been no traffic accident, her relatives were fine. The retired woman’s relatives made a statement to the police.

The operational and investigative activity of the detectives made it possible to detain a young person implicated in this offense. The detained was a previously unconvicted local resident born in 1997. During the interrogation the suspect did not deny his involvement into the committed crime. He also explained that he was acting as instructed by some “employers” whom he found online when searching for a job. The operatives were able to seize some of the stolen money, but most of it was already transferred by the thief to his accomplices.

The Investigative Unit of the Police Division No. 9 initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of offenses under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The suspect remanded in custody.