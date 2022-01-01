The operatives of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Chelyabinsk Region stopped the illegal activity of a resident of Magnitogorsk who involved another 12 people for making consistent profit from unlawful turnover of alcohol and tobacco goods.

The police seized more than 172 thousand packs of tobacco goods and more than 600 bottles of alcohol for the total amount of more than 22 million rubles in the warehouse and retail outlets. According to the information available, the counterfeited goods were distributed through local retail outlets.

Currently the indictment has been approved by the prosecutor, the materials of the criminal case instituted on the grounds of offenses in point a and b of part 6 of Article 171.1 “Production, purchase, storage, transportation or sale of goods without labeling and (or) application of information provided for by legislation of the Russian Federation” and part 4, Article 180 “Illegal use of goods (works, services) individualization means” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation were submitted to court for consideration on the merits.

For these illegal acts he legislation provides punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to six years.