The officers of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the regional police found the suspect of stealing another person’s property.

Previously a local resident made a statement on a burglary in the household to the Division of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “Trunovsky”. The operatives conducted a complex of actions aimed at identification the malefactor. Records from the video surveillance camera installed on the victim’s household were studied. Operational activities found that an offender, a 51-year-old resident of Georgievsk, was implicated in the unlawful act. The man was detained at the place of his residence and delivered to the Internal Affairs Division for the City of Trunovsky. The citizen confessed.

It was found that the malefactor was getting ready for the burglary in advance. Having waited until the owners had left their household, he rang the doorbell to make sure that everyone was absent. Then he climbed over the fence into the yard and broke the window to get inside and steal several wrist watches, computer equipment and money. The total damage amounted all about 300 thousand rubles.

The stolen property was sold by the malefactor to the third parties in Georgievsk, and money was spent for his needs.

The Investigative Unit of the Department of Russian MIA “Trunovsky” instituted the criminal case on the grounds of offenses stipulated by point a, part 3 of Article 158 “Theft” of the RF Criminal Code. In relation to the person involved, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.