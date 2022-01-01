The investigative unit of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the the Stavropol territory completed the investigation of the criminal case charging 48 employees of organizations of the offense stipulated by p. a, part 4, Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code “Theft by the organized group”.

The investigation found that the female employee of the gas filling station located in Neftekamsk in 2019 established an organized group involving gas filling station employees, as well as drivers and operators of one of the transport companies.

According to the developed plan, the first were to search for buyers of stolen fuel in advance, to add knowingly false data to the cashier’s checks on the quantity of fuel filled into vehicles, and to sell the stolen fuel at a lower price. The rest had to fill in diesel fuel into vehicles in smaller quantities compared to checks and to reflect misrepresenting data in the reporting documentation. In this way, the members of the group were able to steal inter-season diesel fuel.

During the investigation, the investigators examined video records with the duration of 175 hours, conducted forensic and portrait inquiries to identify more than 100 people.

Currently, the criminal case charging the organizer and the rest of the group has been submitted to the Neftekamsky district court of the Stavropol territory for consideration on the merits. A plea agreement was made with another five suspects, and currently, they were sentenced to 2 and 3 years of suspended imprisonment.