“The officers of the ES&CC Department of the MIA of Russia for Anivsky urban district stopped engrossmrnt of biological resources that were produced in a knowingly illegal manner.

During the operational and investigative activity, the police received information that a 50-year-old local resident bought Kamchatka crab from poachers for subsequent resale. Besides, he was informed that the production of precious biological resources was strictly limited, and they were caught illegally.

As a result of the operation with the officers of the city unit of the State Road Safety Inspectorate the malefactor was detained red-handed when transporting a large batch of criminal goods. The police found a batch of Kamchatka crab in his van with a total weight of more than 700 kilograms, which was transported without permit documents. The damage caused to the government was more than 3 million 300 thousand rubles.

The investigator of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Russian MIA Division for Anivsky urban district initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses by Articles 175 and 256 of the RF Criminal Code. The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of non-exit and proper conduct. Persons who participated in the illegal production of crab are being identified”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.