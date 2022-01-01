“The officers of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the City of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region conducted an operation of detaining suspects in organization of foreigners’ migration registration. The organized group consisted of five persons, one is a citizen of one of the far-abroad countries.

It was preliminarily established that the criminal business had existed since May 2018. Malefactors found foreigners who had just arrived or already lived in St. Petersburg and offered to issue documents necessary for migration registration for remuneration. They were convinced that everything would be done legally, but in fact, the documents submitted to migration offices contained knowingly false information about the receiving party, the place of work and stay. For this purpose, fictitious notices and labor contracts were made with one-day companies that in fact never did any business.

According to the investigation data, more than 14 thousand foreign citizens used the criminal services of the organized group members.

Investigators of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the City of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of part 2 of Article 322.1 of the RF Criminal Code. For two suspects the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for another two – in the form of a restraining order, and for one – in the form of a non-exit and proper conduct. During searches conducted in places of their residence and in the offices of the controlled commercial enterprises, and electronic information media and documents of evidentiary value were seized.

Currently, the operational and investigative activity aimed at establishing all the episodes of the illegal activities of detained continues”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.