In the end of 2021, illegal loggings of larches were found near settlements of Arakhley, Tasey, Ivan and Mukhor-Kondui. As a result of operational and investigative activities officers of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Russian MIA for the Trans-Baikal Territory established that three residents of the territory were involved.

It is established that the malefactors sawed no less than 700 larches for timber harvesting without having a proper permission. Members of the group sold illegally sawn trees in the form of firewood and posts for fence construction. The sum of a damage to the forestry fund was about 3 million rubles.

The suspects were detained at their places of residence by police officers with the power support of Rosgvardia officers. During a search petrol-powered saws and transport trucks were seized.

Currently, it is established that the suspects were involved in 25 illegal instances of logging. Criminal cases on the grounds of the crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 260 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal felling of trees or shrubs committed on an especially large

scale, by a group of persons in preliminary agreement or by an organized group” were instituted by an investigator of the unit of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation. The sanction under the Article charged provides for the maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to seven years.

For criminal investigation period the court chose a preventive measure for the suspects in the form of non-exit and proper conduct.