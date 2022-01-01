Investigators of the East Siberian Linear Division of the Russian MIA Transport police sent a criminal case against two residents of the Irkutsk Region charged with offenses stipulated by part 3 of Article 226.1 of the RF Criminal Code “Smuggling of strategic raw materials”, part 3 of Article 191.1 of the RF Criminal Code “Acquisition, storage, transportation, processing for the purpose of sale and sale of the timber known to have been harvested illegally”, p. a, b of part 4 of Article 174.1 of the RF Criminal Code “Money Laundering”.

According to the investigators, two residents of Tuluna (Irkutsk Region) and several unidentified persons being members of an organized group acquired, stored and processed for the purpose of sale illegally harvested timber in the form of softwood lumber in the amount of more than 212,000 cubic meters for the sum of over 955 million rubles.

Illegally harvested timber was exported to foreign countries in the framework of signed international contracts.

Besides, members of the criminal group laundered the sum of more than 26 million rubles received from the foreign partner for smuggling by transferring the money to the accounts of shell companies.

In total, the illegal activities of defendants resulted in 16 serious and very serious crimes in the field of timber trafficking.

Illegal activities of the organized criminal group were stopped by officers of the East Siberian Linear Division of the Russian MIA Transport police. Currently, the criminal case materials along with the indictment approved by the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor have been sent to the Nizhneudinsky City Court of the Irkutsk Region for consideration on the merits.