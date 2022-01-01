As a result of operational and investigative activities conducted by officers of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) Department of the MIA of Russia for the Kabardino-Balkaria Republic in cooperation with the FSB Department for the Kabardino-Balkaria Republic a case of fraud on an especially large scale through official misconduct for getting subsidies by General Director of one of the Republic’s agricultural businesses was revealed.

It was established that between 2019 and 2020 the resident of the Zolsky District acting as an individual entrepreneur and a General Director of the company submitted applications for subsidies for support of agricultural production in certain branches of cattle breeding in the Kabardino-Balkaria Republic to the official ministry and provided a package of documents with misrepresentations regarding his sheep stock in the quantity of 9339 animals. Based on the results of document review the man was provided a payment in the amount of 2,350,282 from the budget money which he stole by false pretenses and managed at his sole discretion.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Zolsky District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of offenses stipulated by part 3 and part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud”. Sanctions of the article provide a punishment, including imprisonment for up to ten years. A preventive measure was chosen for the suspect in the form of non-exit and proper conduct.