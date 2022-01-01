The Investigative Department of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the Vladimir region in cooperation with the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption department of the MIA of Russia instituted a criminal case against a 44-year-old local resident. The man is suspected of offenses stipulated by part 4 of Article 160 of the RF Criminal Code “Misappropriation or embezzlement committed by a person through his official position on a large scale”.

According to the investigators, between February and August 2020, the defendant holding a position of the organization’s General Director for Manufacturing, Transportation and Thermal Energy Realization had the orders on awarding bonuses on a monthly and quarterly basis to himself, as well as his deputies and chief accounting officer, issued and signed in violation of regulatory requirements.

Thus, the organization was caused damage worth more than 1,700,000 rubles.

Currently, investigators in cooperation with operatives continue establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity.