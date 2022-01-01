A citizen of the Republic of Armenia was turned over to law enforcement officers of the French Republic in the Sheremetyevo International Airport named after Alexander Pushkin in attendance of officers of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian MIA and the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service.

According to the information of the French side, between June 2016 and July 2017 the defendant was a member of the criminal theft group. After detention, he escaped from custody and was put on the international wanted list through Interpol’s channels.

The malefactor detained in the Rostov-on-Don Platov International Airport by officers of the Russian transport police in Jule last year has been extradited to France today.