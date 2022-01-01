“A complex of operational and investigative activities was conducted by police officers in the Tyumen and Sverdlovsk Regions that resulted in the detention of suspects of frauds targeting senior citizens.

At the end of 2021 several reports were filed to the Tyumen police divisions by retired persons. The citizens reported thefts of their savings by fraud. In the meantime, all of them described a similar scheme: they received a phone call from an unknown man who introduced himself as a policeman. He said that relatives had got into a traffic accident and a criminal case could be instituted against them, so in order to avoid the punishment a payment was required. The sums varied between 50,000 and 290,000 rubles. Unsuspecting citizens gave the money just to find out some time later that their close ones were absolutely fine.

As a result of the operational and investigative activities, policemen detained the suspect – a native of the Republic of Tatarstan. According to him, he was offered a job via a messenger. He was to visit retired persons at their homes and take money. The malefactor received a commission for his services in the amount of 10% of the received sum. Currently, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody for him.

Meanwhile in the Sverdlovsk region, officers of the Intermunicipal Division «Nizhnetagilskoye» of the Russian MIA stopped the activities of the group participants who were suspected of committing similar frauds.

According to the available information, residents of Nizhny Tagil were also called on behalf of their relatives that had supposedly caused traffic accidents where both perpetrators and other people had been hurt. Aside from suggesting a payment to avoid holding relatives criminally liable, the callers asked to gather a package with all the necessities for one’s relative which was allegedly sent to the hospital, so it was given to the courier along with money.

The policemen managed to identify two suspects of fraud with video surveillance cameras. As a result of a special operation, the car malefactors used for transportation was stopped at the exit from Nizhny Tagil. The packages with slippers, undergarments, and toiletries prepared by the retired persons were found in the passenger compartment. Also, more than 150,000 rubles and several bank cards were seized.

One of detained told the policemen that she had received an offer to work as a courier via a popular messenger. Together with the driver, she took money from the citizens, then transferred it to the account specified by her employer. According to the woman, she received three thousand rubles, and the driver – four thousand rubles for each round. A measure of procedural coercion was chosen for the suspects in the form of personal recognizance to appear.

In both regions, criminal cases were instituted against the detainee by investigators on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Articles 159 of the RF Criminal Code. The preliminary investigation is under way,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.