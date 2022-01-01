Officers of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Department of Russian MIA for the Mozhaysk Urban District detained a previously convicted 50-year-old man suspected of fraud.

It was established that an 88-year-old local woman received a call on her phone from her granddaughter who weepingly said that she had caused a traffic accident in which a woman had been injured. Then a man who introduced himself as a law enforcement officer entered the conversation and offered to settle the issue of not initiating a criminal case for 800,000 rubles. The pensioner replied that she had only 379,000 rubles. Then the fraudster asked her to give him at least this amount through his colleague, who would drive up to her house. The victim gave her residential address and a few minutes later an unknown man drove up and she handed him the money.

The investigator from the Investigative Directorate of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation initiated a criminal case under Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

On the same day, as a result of the operational and investigative activity, the police officers identified and detained a local man who had taken cash from the complainant.

According to operational information, the defendant may be involved in two other similar offenses committed on the territory of the Mozhaysk Urban District. The court chose a preventive measure for the malefactor in the form of remand in custody. The police officers are currently carrying out the activity to identify the other participants in the crime.