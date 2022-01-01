During the operational and investigative activity, officers of the Criminal Investigation Department established that a 44-year-old resident of the Abansky district who had been previously convicted of a similar crime had cut 520 trees (349 pines and 171 birches) without any permitting documents. The amount of damage caused was more than 3 million rubles.
The malefactor explained that he had illegally cut the trees with the purpose of resale.
The officers of the Investigative Unit of the Department of Russian MIA for the Abansky district initiated against the man a criminal case on grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 260 of the RF Criminal Code "Illegal felling of forest vegetation".
