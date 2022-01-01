The duty unit of the Safonovsky Intermunicipal Division of the Russian MIA received a report from an individual entrepreneur on the loss of a forklift truck from a sawmill.

The police officers interviewed possible eyewitnesses to the incident and examined the crime scene. It was established that unknown persons stole special equipment worth over 1 million rubles from a fenced area of the sawmill while the employees were absent.

The operatives checked persons with previous criminal records and investigated possible points of sale of the stolen equipment. The detectives found the missing machinery at one of the metal collection stations. As a result of the operational and investigative activity, the suspect was identified and his whereabouts were established. He was a local man born in 1986 and with a criminal record.

Investigators of the Safonovsky Intermunicipal Division of the Russian MIA initiated a criminal case on grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code, “Theft”. The suspect was detained under Article 91 of the RF Criminal Procedure Code. The issue of applying a measure of restraint to him is currently being resolved.

The stolen equipment has been returned to its owner in good condition.