The officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the MIA of Russia for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania established that four residents of the republic were selling counterfeit alcoholic beverages.

The criminal scheme was developed by the 37-year-old female resident of Prigorodny district. She negotiated and purchased a range of illegal liquor, including cognac, vodka, whiskey, sparkling wines, and aperitifs. Her accomplices carried out receiving and registering goods, as well as the direct sale of alcoholic beverages through a grocery shop owned by the organizer.

While purchasing a large batch of counterfeit alcohol, all the members of the criminal group were detained by police officers assisted by their colleagues from the regional FSB Department, with the power support of the Special Rapid Response Unit. Searches were conducted at the commercial premises, warehouse, and residences of the suspects. More than 4000 bottles of alcoholic beverages of various names without special federal stamps were found and seized, as well as draft records, mobile phones, and money.

A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of an offense under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the RF Criminal Code. The court chose a preventive measure for the detainees in the form of non-exit and proper conduct.