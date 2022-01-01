A group of forensic experts from the Serbian MIA, who have arrived in Moscow at the invitation of the Vladimir Kikot Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, started a week-long training program aimed at improving their professional skills in the area of forensic video analysis.

Leading experts from the Russian MIA Expert and Forensic Center, specializing in this area of forensic studies give lectures and practical training to colleagues from the Serbian police. It will be followed by a final assessment.

The educational process allows to exchange the best practices in expert work and strengthen working contacts to further improve interaction.