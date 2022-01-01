"The officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the Moscow region, together with their colleagues from the Russian MIA Division for the Istra Urban District, detained four citizens of a near-abroad country. They are suspected of assault related to robbery and infliction of grievous bodily harm.

It was preliminarily established that two masked malefactors broke into a grocery shop located in Novopetrovskoye village and beat up the cashier and manager, using wooden axe handles. After stealing money from the safe, the assailants ran out into the street, where accomplices were waiting for them. One of them was near the shop keeping an eye on the situation, while the other was in the driving seat of the car.

Leaving the scene of the crime, the offenders beat up the spouse of one of the victims, who had come to pick her up from work. They pierced tires of his car and then fled.

The cashier died on the spot because of her injuries. The shop manager and the man were taken to the city hospital.

On this fact, the territorial unit of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Moscow Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of offenses under Articles 111 and 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the operational and investigative activity, the police officers identified and detained the suspected malefactors of the unlawful acts.

All circumstances of the incident are currently being established", said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.