“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the Penza region detained members of organized group consisted of seven men. Local residents, including electrical grid and computer equipment technicians, are suspected of stealing electrical power for cryptocurrency mining.

With the support of the Rosgvardia officers and the electricity company the police officers discovered the mining farm on the territory of a farmer cooperative in the Bessonovsky district. It was preliminarily established that the virtual money-mining devices were connected to the electrical grid bypassing metering devices. To conceal illegal energy consumption, the malefactors disabled equipment in the power switchboard of a transformer substation and on the reinforced concrete support of a high-voltage line.

The power grid company's experts estimate that more than 3 million kWh of electricity worth over 500,000 rubles were stolen during the two months of operation of the farms.

The investigator of the Investigative Department of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the Penza region initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 165 of the RF Criminal Code. The court chose a preventive measure for the suspects in the form of non-exit and proper comduct. The investigation is still under way”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.