The Investigative unit of the Department of Russian MIA for Essentuki completed investigation of a multi-episode criminal case instituted in respect to a 36-year-old previously convicted resident of Predgorny municipal district. The man is charged with commitment of five crimes stipulated by parts 2 and 3 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

During the year the malefactor stole five cars in the territory of Essentuki and other cities of the Caucasian Spas. For this purpose, he traveled around the region and chose vehicles parked in those areas where there were no video surveillance cameras or no security.

The man broke the doors and ignition locks and stole cars in order to further sell them. The inflicted damage totaled in more than RUB 1.3 million.

The detainee was detained by the officers of the Criminal investigation department of the regional HQ in cooperation with colleagues from the Russian MIA Division for Essentuki at the moment when he committed another theft.

In the process of the investigation four cars were found and returned to the legal owners.

Currently the evidential base of suspect’s illegal activity was built. The criminal case, with a confirmed indictment, was referred to the Essentuki city court for consideration on the merits.