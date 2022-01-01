The Main Investigative Unit of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the Sverdlovsk Region completed investigation of a high-visibility criminal case on timber smuggling by railway transport to foreign countries. 26 volumes of materials were sent to the Tavda court by the police investigators for consideration on the merits.

A businessman born in 1984 is suspected of the committed crime. He is charged on the grounds of offense stipulated by part 1 of Article 226 of the RF Criminal Code.

Violation of the existing legislation was identified and exposed by the officers from the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department. The businessman used several organizations registered in the Tavda district for illegal transportation of softwood. Railway transport was used to transfer the timber. Precious cargo was sent for sale to the Republics of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. The citizen came in sight of the detectives because of invalid declaration of the exported goods.

The penal part of this Article provides for the maximum imprisonment for the period of up to ten years.