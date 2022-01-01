An application was received by the duty unit of the Russian MIA Division for the Tuapse district from a representative of the company that trades real estate items that one of the customers remotely sent a bank bill of exchange whose authenticity was doubtful to pay under the apartment in the city of Tuapse sale and purchase agreement.

As a result of operational and investigative activity, the officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption found the location of the suspect. A 44-year old non-resident from the neighboring republic was detained by the operatives at the place of his residence and delivered to the police division.

It was found that the man being a director of the company dealing with specialized software using a computer program made a fake security with the stated value of RUB 15 million.

While inspecting the man’s household, the police found and seized a bank bill of exchange that was confirmed to be fake by the expertise.

The investigative unit of the Russian MIA Division for Tuapse District instituted a criminal case in respect to the suspect on the grounds of offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 186 of the RF Criminal Code “Manufacturing, storage, transportation or sale of fake money or securities”. The penalty under this part of the Article provides for the maximum imprisonment for the period of up to twelve years. For the time of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure was established for the man in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and recognizance to behave.