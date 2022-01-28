At the end of January of this year, the officers of the traffic police of the State Road Safety Inspectorate of the Russian MIA Division in Stavropol District stopped a passenger car on the motor road M-5 “Ural”. While checking the driver’s documents, the law enforcement officials paid attention to the weird behavior of the passenger and decided to inspect the car and both the driver and the passenger.

While inspecting the car in the presence of witnesses, a package wrapped in a polymer material was found in the armrest. Besides, 5 transparent polymer packages were also found in the luggage compartment under the lining. Then the officers of the traffic police called the investigative and operational team of the Russian MIA Division for the Stavropol district.

Seized packages were sent to the forensic unit of the Russian MIA Administration in Togliatti. The test confirmed that they contained around two kilograms of mephedrone drug (4-methylmethcathinone).

As the police found, the detained born in 1990 who was the passenger in the car lived in Yekaterinburg and was previously convicted for drug storage. He stored drugs for subsequent sale.

The passenger’s phones were seized during the car inspection, where the police found coordinates of hidden stashes. Then they visited the geographical coordinates found on the phone. The detected and seized hiding spots also contained mephedrone drug (4-methylmethcathinone) with a total weight of more than two kilograms.

At present, the Investigative Unit of the Russian MIA Division for the Stavropol district instituted the criminal case on the grounds of offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1. Sanctions of these articles provide for maximum punishment up to imprisonment for life. For the suspect, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.