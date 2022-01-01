Officers of the Criminal investigation department in the intermunicipal division of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “Minusinsky” identified the fact of illegal felling of forest vegetation on an especially large scale.

The police found that a 22-year-old man in the territory of the Minusinsky district cut down 10 pine trees with a volume of around 30.6 m3. He caused damage to the Timber Fund for the amount of more than 1 million rubles with his actions.

This fact was identified during the investigation of a similar criminal case, it was found out that the suspect had cut down 7 pine trees. Then the damage was more than 820 thousand rubles. The detained explained that he was cutting down the forest with the purpose of further reselling it.

The Investigative unit of the intermunicipal division of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “Minusinsky” initiated criminal cases in respect to the citizen on the grounds of the offenses in part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal cutting of forest vegetation”.

For the suspect the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody. The investigation is under way.