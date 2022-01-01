“Officers of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the City of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region stopped the activity of the organized group whose members are suspected of a series of Internet frauds. According to the investigators’ version, the illegal activity involves six residents of St. Petersburg, a resident of the Leningrad region, and a resident of Yekaterinburg.

It was preliminarily established that the malefactors were able to include an international online service for housing rental that is popular among tourists in their criminal scheme. They were checking in the rooms and apartments rented for a day, made photos, and offered housing for rent on behalf of the owners to whoever was interested.

To successfully verify the data sent, they used fake plates with addresses of the central districts in St. Petersburg and Sochi. Evident discrepancies in the photo materials were eliminated with the help of processing in the computer graphic editors. When checked by the security service of the online service, the persons involved took part in video conferences, when they demonstrated apartment interiors and fake title documents thereto. To complicate authentication, they changed their appearance using wigs, fake moustaches, and beards.

After housing rental ads were activated, the suggested organizers of the criminal scheme contacted the service administration and asked for direct payment to the landlord’s account as an exception. Besides, a notice was sent to the citizens who booked the real estate items on the need to pay in full. The money received was cashed through the ATMs and stolen, and customers were left with nothing.

To gain more criminal income, malefactors cancelled the reservation under a vain pretext through the online service administration and posted the item for rental again. Therefore, they could get the money from several citizens for the same offer.

Currently, the police identified more than 80 victims. Residents of various regions of Russia transferred to the frauds more than four million rubles.

The suspects were detained. Their places of residence were searched, and communication facilities were found with their correspondence, as well as more than 370 SIM cards, 85 bank cards registered to third parties, and computer equipment. Besides, IDs and title documents to the real estate items with signs of counterfeiting and plates with the names of the streets and house numbers, appearance masking devices, and other items with evidential significance were seized.

The investigators of the investigative units in the territorial police of several Russian regions initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. The court chose a preventive measure to two suggested organizers and three members of the group in the form of remand in custody, two suspects were subjected to the restraining order, and one was subjected to the measure of procedural enforcement in the form of an undertaking to appear.

Measures aimed to identify all episodes and accomplices to the illegal activity is in progress”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.