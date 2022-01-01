“Officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) Department of the MIA of Russia in cooperation with their colleagues from the Economic Security Service of the Russian FSB and with support of the Department for Economic Security in Fuel and Energy Complex of the Russian Ministry of Energy detained the acting General Director of a state unitary enterprise suspected of fraud on an especially large scale.

It was found that the malefactor through deception and abuse of trust of the management of the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation in the period from 2018 to 2021 submitted to the organization that conducted assessment of the vehicles cost the fake documents on the need for repair of more than 185 vehicles located in 24 constituent entities of the Russian Federation. Therefore, the cost of the property was reduced by 90% compared to the market value, which made it possible for the malefactor not to perform the necessary approvals of transactions with the Ministry of Energy of Russia.

When selling the vehicles, the chief of the unitary enterprise received cash from the buyers in the amount equal to the actual property cost, and he appropriated part of those.

According to preliminary estimates, the damage exceeds 25 million rubles.

The investigator of the investigative unit of the Investigative Department of the Internal Affairs Directorate for the Northern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia for Moscow initiated criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The police in the territory of the capital, and also Moscow, Saratov, Samara Regions and Perm Territory conducted searches to seize the documents and other objects of evidence nature.

The Head of the unitary enterprise was detained in accordance with the procedure of Article 91 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The issue of applying a measure of restraint to him is being resolved.

The operational and investigative activity and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities continue”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.