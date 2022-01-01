Aleksandr Gorovoy, the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General, held a meeting via video-conference to summarize the interministerial cooperation in the sphere of traffic safety improvement for 2021.

The event was held in the Main Directorate for Traffic Safety of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. It was attended by the assistant of the President of the Russian Federation Igor Levitin, management of the federal executive authorities – Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Health, Ministry for Digital Technology, Communication and Mass Media, Federal Agency for Transport Supervision.

Opening the interministerial meeting, Aleksandr Gorovoy noted that last year thanks to joint efforts it was possible to maintain and strengthen cooperation of departments on key positions in the sphere of traffic safety support both at the national and international levels.

In 2021 the second Decade of Action for Road Safety was launched as declared by the United Nations. The UN General Assembly Resolution recorded the objective of the new Decade – to reduce death rate and injury rate caused by traffic accidents by 50% by 2030 in the entire world. Having implemented the first ten-year plan (2011-2020), Russia met its obligations and reduced the number of deceased on the roads almost twice (from 27,953 in 2011 to 15,788 in 2020).

Aleksandr Gorovoy reported that last year the Russian Federation completed a significant scope of work, ensured positive dynamics of the main traffic safety parameters. Work to reduce death rate in the Russian roads was based on actions of the federal project “Traffic safety” within the national project “Safe quality roads”. For the period of federal project implementation (compared to 2017 basic year until the expired 2021), more than 4 thousand lives of road users were saved.

Besides, the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation underlined importance of further “digitization” of the Road Police officers. He noted high potential of the service that was being introduced all over the country for automated fixation of administrative offenses in the field of traffic safety based on the special software “Spiderweb”.

The Chief of the Main Directorate for Traffic Safety of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Police Lieutenant-General Mikhail Chernikov also focused in detail on the results of joint activity for implementation of the federal project “Traffic Safety”.

He underlined several main objectives that significantly influence the accident rate. This is death rate related to hitting pedestrians, driving a vehicle with signs of intoxication and entering an oncoming lane.

In accordance with the resolution of the Governmental Commission for Traffic Safety, some constituent entities of the Russian Federation in 2021 were identified as “pilot” regions to implement individual projects for prevention of accidents related to the specified factors. The gained practical experience will further be distributed to the entire country.

The Chief of the Russian State Traffic Safety Inspectorate in his speech also underlined certain priorities of the interdepartmental cooperation, which would require attention in the new year.

In particular, this is cooperation with the Ministry of Transport of Russia in the sphere of accident prevention on passenger transport, implementation of innovations jointly with the Ministry of Digitalization in the field of further development of electronic services and documents, work with the Ministry of Health of Russia on issues of medical certification and impact on the drivers with signs of intoxication, and also cooperation with the Ministry of Education of Russia in the field of improvement of drivers training and children’s education on the basics of safe participation in traffic.