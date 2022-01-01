“In Kazan, the police detained a group of young people who are suspected of fraud on a pretext of paying compensation for the previously incurred damage from buying nutritional supplements.

Malefactors called citizens and informed them that the medicines they purchased were of poor quality, and therefore the victims were entitled to compensation. To receive the payment, it was necessary to pay the services for registration of documents, a commission, an insurance policy, or a tax.

The operatives of the MIA Criminal Investigation Department in the Republic of Tatarstan the location of the fraudsters in December of the last year. The police found a private house, from where the accomplices called to residents of various constituent entities of the Russian Federation. As a result of the operational and investigative activity, the suggested organizer of the criminal scheme and three accomplices were detained. One of the accomplices was put on the federal wanted list.

The swindlers confessed that the organizers provided them with telephones and SIM cards and lists of persons to call. Each received remuneration in the form of 25% of the funds received from the victims.

An investigator of the Main Investigation Department of the MIA for the Republic of Tatarstan instituted a criminal case on the grounds of offense stipulated by part four of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Currently the total amount of damage exceeds 11 million rubles.

In relation to the two persons involved, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of remand in custody. One of the accomplices is under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct, another one is under house arrest. The preliminary investigation is under way”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.